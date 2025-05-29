Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5624
Piano #4
Upright pianos sometimes have scrollwork on the footboards, like mine.
This is such a pretty instrument, some people don't realise how love the details are in such heavy items of the orchestra.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5624
photos
23
followers
36
following
1540% complete
View this month »
5617
5618
5619
5620
5621
5622
5623
5624
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
13th May 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
piano
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close