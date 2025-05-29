Previous
Piano #4 by mozette
Photo 5624

Piano #4

Upright pianos sometimes have scrollwork on the footboards, like mine.

This is such a pretty instrument, some people don't realise how love the details are in such heavy items of the orchestra.
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
