...in With The New
...in With The New

And what a bigger system it is!!!

They don't make them like the smaller system anymore, but they hold more water, hotter and for longer... so I'll be saving money on gas.

It'll probably last me another 15 years.
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
