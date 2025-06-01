Previous
I Can't Help Myself by mozette
Photo 5627

I Can't Help Myself

Yes... there's something going on with me... I'm a big fan of Stephen King, and have most of his books, have read a good percentage of them too.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact