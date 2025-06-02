Previous
Pantry Clean out by mozette
Photo 5628

Pantry Clean out

Well, while I'm in the mode of tossing things out, I jumped in today and cleaned out the pantry.

Three bags of expired food later, and a lot of scrubbing, the Three middle shelves are looking great.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact