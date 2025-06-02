Sign up
Previous
Photo 5628
Pantry Clean out
Well, while I'm in the mode of tossing things out, I jumped in today and cleaned out the pantry.
Three bags of expired food later, and a lot of scrubbing, the Three middle shelves are looking great.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Views
1
365
SM-A505YN
2nd June 2025 10:03am
Tags
my_place
,
let's_get_organised
