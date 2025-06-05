Vintage Clothing Day 2025

Every year since 2018, I've commemorate the passing of my bestie, Hannah Northedge, who took her own life in the UK on Star Wars Day.



I chose this date because it was the date she was laid to rest after the police inquest into her death - as the Scotland Yard thought it was a murder, not a suicide.



Unfortunately Hannah had mental issues, as well as other medical issues, and she didn't seek a professional to help her. Having Vintage Clothing Day not only gets this message out physically, but keeps Hannah with us always.



She was a beautiful person, my best friend, a wonderful singer, teacher, and is missed by everyone all the time... as is her brother, Joe who died less than a year later from SUDEP, as he had uncontrolled epilepsy, and he never got over his sister's death.