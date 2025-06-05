Previous
Vintage Clothing Day 2025 by mozette
Photo 5631

Vintage Clothing Day 2025

Every year since 2018, I've commemorate the passing of my bestie, Hannah Northedge, who took her own life in the UK on Star Wars Day.

I chose this date because it was the date she was laid to rest after the police inquest into her death - as the Scotland Yard thought it was a murder, not a suicide.

Unfortunately Hannah had mental issues, as well as other medical issues, and she didn't seek a professional to help her. Having Vintage Clothing Day not only gets this message out physically, but keeps Hannah with us always.

She was a beautiful person, my best friend, a wonderful singer, teacher, and is missed by everyone all the time... as is her brother, Joe who died less than a year later from SUDEP, as he had uncontrolled epilepsy, and he never got over his sister's death.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact