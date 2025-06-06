Fun Things

My brother used to have a collection of Matchbox cars when we were little. They weren't displayed, instead they were played with, then thrown into an old oil container Dad cleaned out.



Yep, we were definitely kids of the 1980s, reusing everything.



Now, these cars aren't just collectable, but very pretty. I bought this one yesterday, and looked it up, finding out that it's a limited edition... so, it's not coming out of its container.