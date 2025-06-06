Previous
Fun Things by mozette
Photo 5632

Fun Things

My brother used to have a collection of Matchbox cars when we were little. They weren't displayed, instead they were played with, then thrown into an old oil container Dad cleaned out.

Yep, we were definitely kids of the 1980s, reusing everything.

Now, these cars aren't just collectable, but very pretty. I bought this one yesterday, and looked it up, finding out that it's a limited edition... so, it's not coming out of its container.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Cute and colorful.
June 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact