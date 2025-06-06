Sign up
Photo 5632
Fun Things
My brother used to have a collection of Matchbox cars when we were little. They weren't displayed, instead they were played with, then thrown into an old oil container Dad cleaned out.
Yep, we were definitely kids of the 1980s, reusing everything.
Now, these cars aren't just collectable, but very pretty. I bought this one yesterday, and looked it up, finding out that it's a limited edition... so, it's not coming out of its container.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
matchbox
,
collection
,
collectable
,
matchbox_cars
Marj
ace
Cute and colorful.
June 6th, 2025
