Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5634
Meet Bandit
This is Bandit, a new addition to my cousin, Kate's, doggy family.
He and Shelby were so excited to see me. Shelby with her deafening bark... thought I'd disappeared on her, but greeted me like an old friend.
But Bandit? Well he jumped up, and peed all over my leg and shoes... typical puppy style of saying hi for the first time.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5634
photos
23
followers
36
following
1543% complete
View this month »
5627
5628
5629
5630
5631
5632
5633
5634
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
8th June 2025 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
bandit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close