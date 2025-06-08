Previous
Meet Bandit by mozette
Meet Bandit

This is Bandit, a new addition to my cousin, Kate's, doggy family.

He and Shelby were so excited to see me. Shelby with her deafening bark... thought I'd disappeared on her, but greeted me like an old friend.

But Bandit? Well he jumped up, and peed all over my leg and shoes... typical puppy style of saying hi for the first time.
8th June 2025

Lynda Parker

