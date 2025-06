Small Collections

I've been looking at my tiniest collections lately, to see what's worth keeping, and what isn't.



When I was working at RACQ about 30 years ago, and the 90th anniversary of the club came around, all the employees received one of these as a thank you for our service. We got them before they hit the branch offices to be sold to the public.



I've never opened the box, and it's still in pristine condition.