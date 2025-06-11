Previous
KITT by mozette
Photo 5637

KITT

I picked this one up at Lifeline. I was putting out things onto shelves from our trolley, and I saw this in the bottom of the trolley. Turning it over, I was stunned to find it was a proper Knight Rider car!

So, I bought it!
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

Marj ace
One of my favorite cars. Fav !
June 11th, 2025  
