Previous
Photo 5637
KITT
I picked this one up at Lifeline. I was putting out things onto shelves from our trolley, and I saw this in the bottom of the trolley. Turning it over, I was stunned to find it was a proper Knight Rider car!
So, I bought it!
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
1
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5637
photos
23
followers
36
following
1544% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th June 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
merchandise
,
kitt
,
knight_rider
Marj
ace
One of my favorite cars. Fav !
June 11th, 2025
