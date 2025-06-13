Sign up
Previous
Photo 5639
A Real Tome
I spotted this book in the window of the Mount Gravatt Second Hand Bookstore on Wednesday, and thought it was interesting. On reading the inside flap, I wanted it.
So, I got it. Another one to look forward to reading!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
2
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5639
photos
23
followers
36
following
Tags
reading
,
books
,
collection
Marj
ace
Looks like a thought-provoking read.
June 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks like quite a huge read.
June 13th, 2025
