A Real Tome by mozette
Photo 5639

A Real Tome

I spotted this book in the window of the Mount Gravatt Second Hand Bookstore on Wednesday, and thought it was interesting. On reading the inside flap, I wanted it.

So, I got it. Another one to look forward to reading!
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Marj ace
Looks like a thought-provoking read.
June 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks like quite a huge read.
June 13th, 2025  
