Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5641
Making A Call
This is my Grandparent's first phone.
To make a call, they had to put money in and ask the operator to put them through to whoever they wanted to talk to.
The phone money was collected every week by the phone company.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5641
photos
23
followers
36
following
1545% complete
View this month »
5634
5635
5636
5637
5638
5639
5640
5641
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
15th June 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phones
Babs
ace
I have never seen a phone like this one.
June 15th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@onewing
it's been passed around the family before I claimed it.
June 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close