Making A Call by mozette
Photo 5641

Making A Call

This is my Grandparent's first phone.

To make a call, they had to put money in and ask the operator to put them through to whoever they wanted to talk to.
The phone money was collected every week by the phone company.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Babs ace
I have never seen a phone like this one.
June 15th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
@onewing it's been passed around the family before I claimed it.
June 15th, 2025  
