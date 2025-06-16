Previous
Winter Sunset by mozette
Winter Sunset

It's coming up to midwinter solstice here in Australia. The days are shorter, cooler and dryer. The nights longer, chilly, and dry as well. But it's amazing how beautiful the sunsets are.
Lynda Parker

