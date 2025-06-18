Sign up
Photo 5644
Throwback Wednesday!
This is a blast from the past!
Taken in late August in 2020, right smack dab in the middle of the pandemic! And look how naked my townhouse looks without the awning!
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5644
photos
23
followers
36
following
1
365
SM-A505YN
22nd August 2020 3:32pm
Tags
pandemic
,
my_garden
,
my_place
