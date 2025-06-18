Previous
Throwback Wednesday! by mozette
Photo 5644

Throwback Wednesday!

This is a blast from the past!

Taken in late August in 2020, right smack dab in the middle of the pandemic! And look how naked my townhouse looks without the awning!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
