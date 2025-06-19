Sign up
Previous
Photo 5645
All Up
It was put up a few days later...
And it looked great. I've looked after it since.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5645
photos
23
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
14th October 2020 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
Babs
ace
A lovely, sheltered spot to sit.
June 19th, 2025
