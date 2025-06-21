Previous
Big Tidy Up by mozette
Photo 5647

Big Tidy Up

It's not long until the piano is picked up. So today, I'm cleaning up the living room.

Tomorrow I'll do some baking for the next week as, after the piano is gone, I'll be preparing for the second surgery on my arm next Friday.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
