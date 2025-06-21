Sign up
Photo 5647
Big Tidy Up
It's not long until the piano is picked up. So today, I'm cleaning up the living room.
Tomorrow I'll do some baking for the next week as, after the piano is gone, I'll be preparing for the second surgery on my arm next Friday.
21st June 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
