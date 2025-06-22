Sign up
Previous
Photo 5648
Nice And Cosy
Today, I looked after Frankie. He curled up next to me in Dad's new office, while my folks went to a barbecue. While they were gone it got cold and rained.
Meanwhile, Frankie and I were warm at their place.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening.
Tags
frankie
,
out_and_about
