Previous
Nice And Cosy by mozette
Photo 5648

Nice And Cosy

Today, I looked after Frankie. He curled up next to me in Dad's new office, while my folks went to a barbecue. While they were gone it got cold and rained.

Meanwhile, Frankie and I were warm at their place.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact