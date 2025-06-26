Sign up
Previous
Photo 5651
Winter Days
We've had cold wintery mornings with fog, which burns off during the day, and we're hit with blustery cold winds.
This seems to be a good way to dry laundry, but really, unless the yard gets sunlight, everything stays damp.
I got most things dry yesterday to pack that night for my folks place today.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5651
photos
23
followers
36
following
1548% complete
5644
5645
5646
5647
5648
5649
5650
5651
Tags
laundry
,
mother_nature
,
my_garden
,
my_place
Babs
ace
Chilly here too. I got all my washing dry in no time yesterday because it was so windy.
June 26th, 2025
Marj
ace
There is something timeless about laundry hanging to dry. The rhythm of simplicity.
June 26th, 2025
