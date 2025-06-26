Previous
Winter Days by mozette
Winter Days

We've had cold wintery mornings with fog, which burns off during the day, and we're hit with blustery cold winds.

This seems to be a good way to dry laundry, but really, unless the yard gets sunlight, everything stays damp.

I got most things dry yesterday to pack that night for my folks place today.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Babs ace
Chilly here too. I got all my washing dry in no time yesterday because it was so windy.
June 26th, 2025  
Marj ace
There is something timeless about laundry hanging to dry. The rhythm of simplicity.
June 26th, 2025  
