Competition by mozette
I've entered an art competition the other day. I didn't say anything, in case I wasn't accepted... but now I know I have been.

You see, Redheads Matches turns 80 this year, and to celebrate, they're getting artists to design their new covers. So I thought to give it a try.

Go to Redheads.com.au and look for Lynda. P

And this piece will come up. It's a self-portrait I did a few years ago, and I thought it would be great for the matchbox cover!
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
