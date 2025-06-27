Competition

I've entered an art competition the other day. I didn't say anything, in case I wasn't accepted... but now I know I have been.



You see, Redheads Matches turns 80 this year, and to celebrate, they're getting artists to design their new covers. So I thought to give it a try.



Go to Redheads.com.au and look for Lynda. P



And this piece will come up. It's a self-portrait I did a few years ago, and I thought it would be great for the matchbox cover!