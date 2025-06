Yesterday

I was up at 4.45am, ate a good breakfast of eggs, muffins and fresh coffee with ice cream. Then sat around until 9.30am, had a shower and was off to Brisbane Private Hospital to get the 4th incision done on my left elbow for an aggressive BCC, which has been eating away into the nerves and muscle.



My plastic surgeon said seeing it's being this way, he's going to look at radiation therapy to keep it from coming back.



I got an early night last night.