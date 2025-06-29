Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5655
Morning Walk
I'm staying at my folks place as I recover from my surgery. Yesterday, I stayed indoors, mainly because I had tripped over and wasn't sure on my feet.
This morning, I went for a quick walk.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5655
photos
23
followers
36
following
1549% complete
View this month »
5648
5649
5650
5651
5652
5653
5654
5655
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th June 2025 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
today
,
this_morning
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close