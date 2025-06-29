Previous
Morning Walk by mozette
Morning Walk

I'm staying at my folks place as I recover from my surgery. Yesterday, I stayed indoors, mainly because I had tripped over and wasn't sure on my feet.

This morning, I went for a quick walk.
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
