Previous
Cold, Wet, Day by mozette
Photo 5656

Cold, Wet, Day

We woke to a chilly winters day here in Brisbane. It's school holidays and it's raining.

Not even Frankie wants to get out of bed.

Dad had to con him to get outside to toilet him. Poor little guy. But he's back inside sleeping again, not pleased about getting his paws wet.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact