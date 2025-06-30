Sign up
Photo 5656
Cold, Wet, Day
We woke to a chilly winters day here in Brisbane. It's school holidays and it's raining.
Not even Frankie wants to get out of bed.
Dad had to con him to get outside to toilet him. Poor little guy. But he's back inside sleeping again, not pleased about getting his paws wet.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
rain
,
frankie
,
mother_nature
