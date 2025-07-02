Sign up
Photo 5658
Icy Cold Wednesday
This morning, we woke to near freezing temperatures. It was below 10°C and with the stiff Westerly blowing, it feels like 5°C.
It's going onto 10am right now and it's struggling to get to 13°C. And feels like 11°C.
Very cold for Queensland.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
2nd July 2025 7:52am
winter
temperature
mother_nature
