Previous
Icy Cold Wednesday by mozette
Photo 5658

Icy Cold Wednesday

This morning, we woke to near freezing temperatures. It was below 10°C and with the stiff Westerly blowing, it feels like 5°C.

It's going onto 10am right now and it's struggling to get to 13°C. And feels like 11°C.

Very cold for Queensland.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact