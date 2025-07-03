Not Yet

I was dropped home by Dad today to get some things done. The laundry has been caught up with, I grabbed the ingredients for my famous cookies, and more warm clothes. Then I found my cherry tomatoes have ripened and are putting out more flowers.

I picked out 2 more books to read, and grabbed 2 hats (as it's been cold!) And now, I'm all ready to head back home, and check the mail first.



I got a lot done in 2 hours.



But the piano isn't being picked up this week - as the company who is taking is can't find a piano removalist within their budget.