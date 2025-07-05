Previous
Friday Lunch by mozette
Photo 5661

Friday Lunch

Yesterday we had my Mum's sister, Aunty Helen, over for lunch.

Mum made quiche and I cut up the vegetables to roast. It was delicious. I also made my biscuits.

But today, my arm is very sore.
