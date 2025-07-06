Sign up
Photo 5662
Taco Night
Last night we had tacos. Gluten free for me and ordinary for my folks.
It was good. Dad cooked up some prawns, and I cut up the veggies. A good night of eating here.
Then we watched a funny animated TV show on Netflix of How to Train Your Dragon.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Lynda Parker
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
dinner
tacos
my_folks
eating_in
Babs
I love tacos
July 6th, 2025
