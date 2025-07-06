Previous
Taco Night by mozette
Taco Night

Last night we had tacos. Gluten free for me and ordinary for my folks.

It was good. Dad cooked up some prawns, and I cut up the veggies. A good night of eating here.

Then we watched a funny animated TV show on Netflix of How to Train Your Dragon.
Lynda Parker

I love tacos
July 6th, 2025  
