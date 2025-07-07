Previous
After The Rain by mozette
After The Rain

At 4am it poured rain, waking me up.

And when I went for my walk, it was drying out around the area. Doesn't it look lovely?
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
