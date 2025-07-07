Sign up
Photo 5663
Photo 5663
After The Rain
At 4am it poured rain, waking me up.
And when I went for my walk, it was drying out around the area. Doesn't it look lovely?
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
Views
0
365
SM-A505YN
7th July 2025 7:55am
my_folks
