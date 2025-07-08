Home Again

I've finally returned home from my folks place after almost 2 weeks there recovering from surgery on my left arm.



During that time, I've had some pain, and a few sleepless nights. But I've been helping Mum unpack and organise their home. I've made it easy: opening one box to my left, with an empty box on my right fir donations. On the table in front I'll show the item to her and she says yes or no.

Yes, she puts it in its place.

No, the item is wrapped up again and put in the donations box.



We emptied 4 boxes, filled almost 3 donations boxes. I'm very proud of Mum. She's also letting go of Uncle Allan's things too, donating the good things to Lifeline, and selling other things.



I felt so good being home. I got some gardening done, pulled weeds, tied my Hobbits Fingers to stakes, clipped back my frangipannis, and watered what was needed.



Tomorrow, there's laundry to do, top-up shopping to do, and other things to do around the house.