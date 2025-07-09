Previous
Winter Crops by mozette
Photo 5665

Winter Crops

While I was away, my garden did its thing.

This morning, I've clipped back the tomatoes a bit so the sun can get to their flowers, and the beans so they can get to flowering again. I'll be harvesting the ginger soon, and planting more.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Lynda Parker


@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
