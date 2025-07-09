Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5665
Winter Crops
While I was away, my garden did its thing.
This morning, I've clipped back the tomatoes a bit so the sun can get to their flowers, and the beans so they can get to flowering again. I'll be harvesting the ginger soon, and planting more.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5665
photos
23
followers
36
following
1552% complete
View this month »
5658
5659
5660
5661
5662
5663
5664
5665
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
8th July 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close