Moon Peeking by mozette
Photo 5666

Moon Peeking

Last night I saw this gorgeous sunset, with the colouring of the clouds and the amazing formation of them skittering across the blue sky. And the full moon shining in between them.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Photo Details

Nice Sky !
July 9th, 2025  
