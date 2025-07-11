Sign up
Photo 5667
Halfway
I've been working on this half of a blanket for about 6 months. It's done in Moss Stitch.
The other half is going to be done in Garter Stitch with thinner bands of colour, but all the same colours. It'll be a warm addition to my living room.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5667
photos
23
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
11th July 2025 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
crafty_pegs
