Halfway by mozette
Halfway

I've been working on this half of a blanket for about 6 months. It's done in Moss Stitch.

The other half is going to be done in Garter Stitch with thinner bands of colour, but all the same colours. It'll be a warm addition to my living room.
11th July 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
