Previous
Grandpa's Mouth Organs by mozette
Photo 5668

Grandpa's Mouth Organs

In my Grandpa's diaries, he mentions playing his mouth organs a lot in public. He had a good collection of them, and now that collection is a pretty nice investment.

This is one of them in its original box.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact