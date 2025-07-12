Sign up
Previous
Photo 5668
Grandpa's Mouth Organs
In my Grandpa's diaries, he mentions playing his mouth organs a lot in public. He had a good collection of them, and now that collection is a pretty nice investment.
This is one of them in its original box.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
grandpa
,
harmonica
,
mouth_organ
