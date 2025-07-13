Old Phone Cabinet

Previous
My folks have had this cabinet for as long as I can remember. It's beautiful and has always been a part of our family home at Springwood.

Now, they are looking around the new house they've realised it doesn't fit in here. So, they want to get rid of it. I said I'd love to have it.

So, today, Mum and I are cleaning it out and up so we can get it to my place soon.
@mozette
Marj ace
Lovely nostalgic piece.
July 13th, 2025  
