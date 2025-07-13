Sign up
Photo 5669
Photo 5669
Old Phone Cabinet
My folks have had this cabinet for as long as I can remember. It's beautiful and has always been a part of our family home at Springwood.
Now, they are looking around the new house they've realised it doesn't fit in here. So, they want to get rid of it. I said I'd love to have it.
So, today, Mum and I are cleaning it out and up so we can get it to my place soon.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
1
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5669
photos
23
followers
36
following
1553% complete
5662
5663
5664
5665
5666
5667
5668
5669
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
3rd July 2025 9:09am
Tags
antiques
,
stained-glass
,
stained_glass
,
old_furniture
Marj
ace
Lovely nostalgic piece.
July 13th, 2025
