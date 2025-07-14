Previous
Miniatures by mozette
Photo 5670

Miniatures

I love having tiny beings around my house. They add a feeling of fun to the place.

This little slate gargoyle is from Wales, and on the bottom has a sticker where it says it's dated up to 3 million years old. He's one of my favourites, so he is next to my bed.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Interesting treasures. Nice presentation.
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact