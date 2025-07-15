Previous
Snoozing Frankie by mozette
Photo 5671

Snoozing Frankie

Today was so chilly and overcast that poor little Frankie couldn't warm up. I wrapped him up in blankets and he snuggled down and slept, and started woofing in his sleep.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact