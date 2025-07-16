Previous
Tomorrow by mozette
Tomorrow

Well, tomorrow is the day.

7am is the time.

Conroy Removals are the company coming to pick up my grandma's piano to take it to Nanango. The concert is on tomorrow night... yeah, they're cutting it very short to get this done, but at least it's happening.
