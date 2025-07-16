Sign up
Tomorrow
Well, tomorrow is the day.
7am is the time.
Conroy Removals are the company coming to pick up my grandma's piano to take it to Nanango. The concert is on tomorrow night... yeah, they're cutting it very short to get this done, but at least it's happening.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Album
365
