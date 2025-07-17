Off It Goes...

This morning, my piano was taken to Nanango, north-west of Brisbane, near Kingaroy.



The moving guys were here a little after 7am, and they had a hell of a time getting it out of my house... it being so heavy and awkward. The Big guy was so tired and stuffed halfway through. But they both did a great job, were so gentle with my lovely upright.



And I managed to collect a Christmas decoration that had been stuck behind it for the last decade... so funny! We all got a laugh out of that!



There were a few tears, but Dad was here to hug me when I started falling apart. He understood, and reminded me that I'm doing something Grandma would be proud of me for. After all I've been trying to sell or donate it for the past 3 years, without luck. It was fate that the ABC helped me the way they have.