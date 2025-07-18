Sign up
Photo 5674
Memory
The last photo of my piano from the night before.
I edited it into a nice black and white.
18th July 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
piano
,
atmosphere
,
my_place
