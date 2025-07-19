Sign up
Previous
Photo 5675
30th Anniversary of the Logan Art Gallery
This two-day celebration has been great for the gallery. Last night, there was an opening, and a storm hit at the same time. Today, the sun was shining brilliantly with blue skies overhead.
The children were enjoying themselves. And with a new curator, I asked if I could apply for an exhibition in the next few years. And, so I left my business card at the front desk.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
logan_city
,
art_gallery
,
out_and_about
