30th Anniversary of the Logan Art Gallery by mozette
Photo 5675

30th Anniversary of the Logan Art Gallery

This two-day celebration has been great for the gallery. Last night, there was an opening, and a storm hit at the same time. Today, the sun was shining brilliantly with blue skies overhead.

The children were enjoying themselves. And with a new curator, I asked if I could apply for an exhibition in the next few years. And, so I left my business card at the front desk.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

