56th Anniversary of the Moon Landing
56th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

I wasn't born when it happened, but my Grandpa wrote about it in his diary. He stayed home because he was sick with an awful headache, but he watched it on TV!
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
