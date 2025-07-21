Sign up
Previous
Photo 5677
Scar
The scar after my 4th operation on this BCC.
Tomorrow I'm off to the oncology department of Greenslopes Private Hospital to see about if I need radiation therapy so it never comes back.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
me
,
scar
,
bcc
Babs
ace
Hope all goes well
July 21st, 2025
