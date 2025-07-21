Previous
Scar by mozette
Photo 5677

Scar

The scar after my 4th operation on this BCC.

Tomorrow I'm off to the oncology department of Greenslopes Private Hospital to see about if I need radiation therapy so it never comes back.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Hope all goes well
July 21st, 2025  
