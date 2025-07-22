Previous
Souvenir by mozette
Photo 5678

Souvenir

At the Logan Art Gallery 30th Anniversary, I spotted this bracelet in the shop, and loved it.

It matches one of my rings.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Babs ace
Did you buy it.
July 22nd, 2025  
