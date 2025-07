Favourite TV 📺 Show

I love this show.



When it first came onto our screens on 13th September 2005, I thought to have a look and see what it was about... and well, once Dean said 'Dad's on a hunting trip, and hasn't been heard from in a couple if days...' well, my Monday nights were all about watching this show.



I've followed it from beginning to end 15 years later. I own every season. And I'm always watching it because it's a darkly funny show about 2 brothers travelling around killing demons 😈 in a 1967 Impala.



Now, that's a great show.