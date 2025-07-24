Previous
Well, no TV late yesterday as a huge storm hit Brisbane, bucketing down rain. With lightning and thunder, I unplugged the computer and turned off the TV at the wall.

Some places lost power, others copped hail!

We all had to change our shorts after a huge gunshot-type thunderclap! But the good thing is that it turned out a nice day today.
