Photo 5682
Hoodie
Yesterday, my great friend, Kerry, visited, and she gave me a wonderful present.
She gave me a 'You Are Enough' hoodie with this verse on the back. And I'll always wear it, because it's purple.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
hoodie
,
you_are_enough
