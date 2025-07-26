Previous
Hoodie by mozette
Photo 5682

Hoodie

Yesterday, my great friend, Kerry, visited, and she gave me a wonderful present.

She gave me a 'You Are Enough' hoodie with this verse on the back. And I'll always wear it, because it's purple.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
