Happy Tree 🌳 Day by mozette
Photo 5683

Happy Tree 🌳 Day

It's international tree day!

These are the Lilly-Pillys next to my place.

They stop the sun from turning my house into a hotbox in summer and protect it from storms. They also give me privacy from the visitor's car park.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
