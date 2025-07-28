Previous
A New Home by mozette
A New Home

The best thing to see is things finding new homes.

This big teddy 🧸 bear has been at Lifeline Underwood Superstore for over 6 months. These two ladies finally bought it and gave it a piggyback ride home!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
