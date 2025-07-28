Sign up
Previous
Photo 5684
A New Home
The best thing to see is things finding new homes.
This big teddy 🧸 bear has been at Lifeline Underwood Superstore for over 6 months. These two ladies finally bought it and gave it a piggyback ride home!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5684
photos
25
followers
36
following
5677
5678
5679
5680
5681
5682
5683
5684
Tags
lifeline
,
teddy_bear
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
