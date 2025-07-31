Previous
Yesterday was such a long and overwhelming experience.

We arrived at 11.40am... chatted to Dr.Foote, who drew the red markings on me. Then we went down to Icon Oncology CT and the nurse there was wonderful. And I was overwhelmed by all the information she was telling me... bursting into tears on her (I've been doing that).

Then, we waited a little longer and I was called in, where they got me onto the table of an uncomfortable beanbag in a freezing cold CT room... for 2 hours. Then, they drew on me. I only spent 5 minutes in the scanner.

There was other stuff they did, like moulds, tape, and tattoing... but it's all a blur of staring at the ceiling I couldn't tell you what went on.
Babs ace
What a day. How long before you get the results?
July 30th, 2025  
