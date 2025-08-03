Previous
Lapel Badges by mozette
Photo 5690

Lapel Badges

I collect lapel badges. The weirder the better... and I found these two Star Wars Keep Cup badges at Lifeline as well. There was supposed to be a Darth Vader one, but it was missing.

Oh well... I love R2D2 anyway.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact