Photo 5691
Flashback
In 2013, I did up my front garden.
And within 6 months I had to remove the silver stones, and two big pots, because surrounding neighbours were stealing.
Three years later, the large central stone was almost stolen. So that was hidden in my backyard.
Now, I want to update it completely.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5691
photos
25
followers
36
following
1559% complete
