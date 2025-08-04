Previous
Flashback by mozette
Flashback

In 2013, I did up my front garden.

And within 6 months I had to remove the silver stones, and two big pots, because surrounding neighbours were stealing.

Three years later, the large central stone was almost stolen. So that was hidden in my backyard.

Now, I want to update it completely.
4th August 2025

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
