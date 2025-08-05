Previous
Radiation Therapy by mozette
Photo 5692

Radiation Therapy

Yesterday, I had my first radiation treatment. I've got 14 to go.

There's a bell you get to ring on your last day.

I can't wait to ring it on my last day.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact