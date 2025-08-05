Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5692
Radiation Therapy
Yesterday, I had my first radiation treatment. I've got 14 to go.
There's a bell you get to ring on your last day.
I can't wait to ring it on my last day.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5692
photos
25
followers
36
following
1559% complete
View this month »
5685
5686
5687
5688
5689
5690
5691
5692
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
4th August 2025 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
bell
,
cancer
,
radiation
,
hospital_visits
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close